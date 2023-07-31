Chicago Bears: 2 veterans praise rookie pass rusher after impressive practice

Two Chicago Bears veteran linemen praised rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter after an intense practice Monday. Greg Braggs Jr. with CHGO noticed the Bears’ second-round pick disrupting the pocket and causing multiple interceptions on the day.

Gervon Dexter Jr. IMMEDIATELY in the backfield, forcing PJ Walker to throw an ill-advised interception to the safety. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 31, 2023

If they played bad from my vantage point. I'm gonna say so. Last Thursday, Fields should've had 3 or 4 INTs that would've been considered bad ones. And I spoke on that. Today? 1st INT Gervon Dexter flushed him out of the pocket. The 2nd one was a deep see what happens chuck. https://t.co/0xUiGpyd5X — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 31, 2023

The Bears, who had one of the league’s worst defensive lines last season, need Dexter to find his legs in the NFL quickly. Fortunately, the Florida standout has made an impact since training camp started last week-albeit in shirts, shorts, and a helmet.

Two Chicago Bears veterans praise Gervon Dexter

Offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and defensive tackle Justin Jones spoke about Dexter after practice. Whitehair praised Dexter for how he’s able to to use his hands to get off blocks:

“I think the biggest thing that impresses me for a young guy is how he uses his hands and uses the offensive lineman’s weight and leverage against them,” Whitehair said. “You know, as a young guy, that’s pretty impressive. Usually, it takes a couple, two-three years, to get to that point–for guys to really figure out how to push-pull guys and kind of shed blocks. But he’s gotten really good with his hands and knowing how to use his leverage.”

Jones compared Dexter to Linval Joseph, a two time Pro Bowl defensive tackle:

“[Dexter is] going to be a force in this league. I really do believe that,” Jones said. “I haven’t seen anything like him in a very long time. And I don’t want to put anything in a box with him but the closest person I can see him as is like a leaner Linval Joseph.”

That’s high praise for Dexter through the easy part of training camp. Tuesday will tell us a lot more about where the Bears are in the trenches heading into the season as the pads will come on. And it looks like interior part of the offensive line will be on high alert this week when they’re lined up across from Dexter.

