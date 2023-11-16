Kevin Warren could have something up his sleeve in terms of a coaching change for the Chicago Bears

It has been a disappointing start to the Matt Eberflus era in Chicago to say the least. Since being hired in January 2022, Eberflus is just 6-22 (.222) as head coach of the Bears thus far. Out of all the returning head coaches in the NFL this season, Eberflus is ranked dead last (28th) according to ProFootballNetwork.com.

Although his team has been plagued with injuries and rebuilding, many have called for the Bears to make a switch after this season.

With 7 games left, it’s a chance for not only Justin Fields to prove he’s the guy but potentially Eberflus too. And Sports Illiustrated’s Albert Breer had an interesting nugget with Kevin Warren potentially having a big move up his sleeve.

Nate, I’d say the chances that Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren wants to remake the football operation, and maybe be more intimately involved in it after the season, are strong. So I think it’d probably take a late-season surge from the team to get Matt Eberflus a third season in Chicago.

Interesting.

It makes sense as Warren was hired before the season to be the president, replacing Ted Phillips. And with how things have gone in Chicago, Warren can’t be too thrilled about the team’s record and performance.

The Chicago Bears are a potential landing spot for big time head coach

Because of Eberflus’ struggles, Chicago Bears fans and analysts have began to speculate who the next head coach of the team may be if they decide to move on. With the recent allegations at the University of Michigan, it looks like the hiring of Jim Harbaugh could be a possibility.

Breer identified Harbaugh as a potential candidate for the head coaching job for the Chicago Bears.

“If he’s (Eberflus) gone, the Bears would be out of their minds not to at least explore Harbaugh, who’s built a distinctive style of team everywhere he’s been—his groups at Stanford looked like his groups at San Francisco and Michigan—and was wildly successful in his four years running the Niners. Whether he’d mesh with Warren is the real question. Warren was at odds with the Big Ten coaches en masse three years ago, and as the conference commissioner, he tried to cancel the football season”.

Harbaugh would bring an impressive resume to the NFL where he had already been successful before heading back to college to coach at Michigan. If the Chicago Bears do decide to bring in Harbaugh or any new head coach, we also have to wonder if they will select a quarterback to let a new head coach get the guy he wants manning the offense.

Harbaugh has been connected to the Bears before and this won’t be the last time. If the Bears do opt to move on from Eberflus, Harbaugh’s name will continue to be a hot name in the coaching circles not only with the Bears but other teams that have vacancies.

