After the NFL scouting combine, teams are reportedly ‘scrambling’ to trade up for the No. 1 pick with the Chicago Bears

The 2023 NFL scouting combine is in the books and after what we saw from the quarterbacks in Indianapolis, the Chicago Bears have to feel good about holding the No. 1 pick.

With Justin Fields as their starter, the Bears are likely to trade the pick and hopefully get a big haul back for it. The trio of C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis all tested and performed well in Indianapolis and now it may have teams ready to move up.

At least one insider believes that.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an interesting comment on the Bears trade situation during Sunday’s broadcast of the combine. Rapoport mentioned that there is a lot of buzz about teams ‘scrambling to get up to number one’ via a trade with the Bears:

.@RapSheet is reiterating on the NFL Network how much buzz there is surrounding teams “scrambling to get up to number one” via a trade with the #Bears. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) March 5, 2023

Holding that No. 1 pick, the Bears were the talk of the combine and will continue to be in the headlines until they actually trade the pick. When that happens, we don’t know. But we do know there is significant interest out there from multiple teams.

If Poles plays his cards right, he could get that kings ransom that Chicago Bears fans are dreaming of for that No. 1 pick ahead of April’s draft.

