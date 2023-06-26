Chicago Bears: Viral video shows Justin Fields being cruel to former player on practice squad

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is having fun during his summer break. Maybe too much fun. A video on Fields’ Instagram story Monday night showed the quarterback playing a prank on a former teammate.

After OTAs ended in mid-June, Fields is done officially practicing with the Bears until training camp starts in late July. The break has allowed him to see the world and his old friends. On Father’s Day, Fields was in Paris at a football camp where Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love went viral for his confusing message to Bears fans.

Justin Fields plays a cruel prank on former Chicago Bears teammate

Fields has his own video going viral on Instagram. Fields was seen sneaking up on former Bears cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., who was sleeping. (The Cleveland Browns signed Graham from Chicago’s practice squad last September.) Fields dumped water on Graham’s head to wake the cornerback from his slumber. The caption on the post reads:

“Happy birthday to my dawg.”

Justin Fields is wrong for this.. 😂pic.twitter.com/N2sSFvuZw0 — BFR (@bfrmedia) June 26, 2023

Graham and Fields were both a part of the 2021 Bears draft class. The two seem to have a good relationship, even after Graham became a Browns player. We’ll see if Graham has payback in mind for Fields after that cold prank.

