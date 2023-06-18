Chicago Bears starter responds to Jordan Love’s brutal self-own

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love tried to troll the Chicago Bears on Father’s Day. Instead, he caught himself in a self-own situation. Bears safety Jaquan Brisker commented on it.

Jordan Love disses himself when trying to troll the Chicago Bears

Love wished a “Happy Father’s Day to all the Bears fans out there.”

Video – Jordan Love: "Happy Father's day to all the Bears fans out there."pic.twitter.com/z6IRJcLikX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 18, 2023

Oops. That made it sound like the Bears fans are, in fact, Love’s daddy.

Love’s comments follow a week of back-and-forth banter between Packers and Bears players. Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones made snarky comments about Packers fans this week. Jones wished the true Bears daddy, Aaron Rodgers, was back in Green Bay so he and his teammates could get revenge on the Packers in Week 1 this season.

Love took the shot and missed Sunday. Bears fans on Twitter called him out on it. Brisker followed up with a statement on Twitter questioning if Love even believed the troll he was attempting to put on Sunday.

He doesn’t even believe what he just said… 😂 we going see. https://t.co/yXJkDHnK0b — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) June 18, 2023

Oh man, we’re going to have a long couple of months before these two teams get to battle it out on the field. The Bears-Packers rivalry will enter a new era this season with Rodgers departing to the New York Jets. We’ll see if Love can step into the role Rodgers dominated for years. Right now, he’s struggling not to throw interceptions at the end of practice.

Chicago Bears fans, and it appears the players, believe they can turn the corner in this rivalry. I hope so too, but I want to see action on the field, not talk on Twitter and in press conferences.

