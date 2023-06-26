Trending
Breaking: Former Chicago Bears GM earns new promotion; fans react poorly to news

A former Chicago Bears general manager has received a promotion in the front office after their team finished 7-10 in the regular season and drafted a running back in the first round of April’s draft.

According to Jonathan Jones, the Atlanta Falcons promoted Ryan Pace to director of player personnel.

Pace was the New Orleans Saints director of player personnel before accepting the Bears general manager gig in 2015. Most Bears fans don’t remember the Pace years fondly, as he made two major gambles with first-round capital in Mitch Trubisky and Khalil Mack, which didn’t work out for the team.

The Bears’ current general manager, Ryan Poles, has taken plenty of subtle shots at his predecessor since last offseason. Pace seems unfazed by his mistakes in Chicago. The Falcons have signed several former Bears since last January.

Fans react to former Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace getting promoted

Fans had a lot to say about Pace’s promotion. Here are the best takes on the Falcons’ new director of player personnel.

