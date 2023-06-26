Breaking: Former Chicago Bears GM earns new promotion; fans react poorly to news

A former Chicago Bears general manager has received a promotion in the front office after their team finished 7-10 in the regular season and drafted a running back in the first round of April’s draft.

According to Jonathan Jones, the Atlanta Falcons promoted Ryan Pace to director of player personnel.

The Falcons have promoted Kyle Smith to assistant GM, sources say. Smith has been with the Falcons since 2021 and had previously spent his career in Washington. Atlanta also promoted former Bears GM Ryan Pace to director of player personnel. Pace had been a sr. personnel exec. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 26, 2023

Pace was the New Orleans Saints director of player personnel before accepting the Bears general manager gig in 2015. Most Bears fans don’t remember the Pace years fondly, as he made two major gambles with first-round capital in Mitch Trubisky and Khalil Mack, which didn’t work out for the team.

The Bears’ current general manager, Ryan Poles, has taken plenty of subtle shots at his predecessor since last offseason. Pace seems unfazed by his mistakes in Chicago. The Falcons have signed several former Bears since last January.

Fans react to former Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace getting promoted

Fans had a lot to say about Pace’s promotion. Here are the best takes on the Falcons’ new director of player personnel.

Pace had 1 winning season in 7 as Bear’s GM. Traded up for Dear Sweet Mitchell. And had a 48-65 record. Good luck Falcon’s fans. — BaBaBlacksheep (@BlackSheepBears) June 26, 2023

Oh joy 😐 — Vaz (@Vazqii1) June 26, 2023

That's funny right there. Ryan Pace the architect of the Bears. LOL — Zman (@ZelenikT) June 26, 2023

Imagine drafting trubustki and getting another front office job. Meritocracy 😂😂😂 — lexxmark aka happy bill simmons (@lexxmark4) June 26, 2023

Am gonna say it . Pace isn’t bad as people make it out to be . https://t.co/aun8WNmKRc — Connor Bedard is a Hawk (@LukasReichelSzn) June 26, 2023

based on the record of the falcons the past 7 years, it feels there shouldn't be anyone who should be promoted. Not the least of which being Ryan Pace. https://t.co/H6BxYrEoz4 — Sean (@Seanxfagan) June 26, 2023

