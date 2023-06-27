Chicago Bears: Is the biggest surprise for 2023 on defense?

The Chicago Bears hope their investments on offense this offseason are enough to get Justin Fields in the right direction passing-wise in 2023. But is a player on the defense going to steal the show in Chicago this season?

The Bears traded for wide receiver D.J. Moore and traded down for right tackle Darnell Wright with the tenth overall pick. With the addition of offensive guard Nate Davis in free agency, the Bears’ offense is expected to be their best unit on the field this season.

The Bears’ defense upgraded their linebacker unit, but cracks in the defensive line from a year ago won’t be fixed by adding three defensive tackles in April’s draft. General manager Ryan Poles has not added anything but rotational help to the defensive end position since he came to Halas Hall and traded Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn away.

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson named a surprise

One member of the secondary caught ESPN’s Courtney Cornin’s attention during OTAs. She wrote second-round pick Tyrique Stevenson, who Poles traded up for, would likely be the Bears’ surprise player this season:

“This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given Stevenson was drafted in the second round, but the rookie quickly grabbed hold of first-team reps this spring and looks primed to start opposite Jaylon Johnson. The former Miami standout’s confidence is “a little bit ahead” of that of a typical rookie, according to coach Matt Eberflus, which has helped solidify the Bears’ secondary. The corner made a handful of plays, including an interception in OTAs, while impressing coaches with how fast he has picked up the defense. “Really excited about how in two days he’s kind of figured out some of the concepts we try to teach and understand those,” cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said.”

That would be a perfect sign for the Bears if it were the case Stevenson was a standout his rookie season. That would mean the pass rush was fixed. Stevenson could be a great defender this season, but if he had to play behind last year’s front, he would have struggled in pass defense.

Stevenson made great plays during OTAs. But that should be the case in seven-on-seven drills and eleven-on-eleven with shorts and pads. For Stevenson to be a surprise, Poles must add a legitimate pass rusher at the edge position. Until then, Stevenson and the secondary will appear to struggle, even if they’re playing good football.

