NFL News: Chicago Bears fans react to Virginia McCaskey news

Chicago Bears fans reacted to major news for two Bears legends, principal owner Virginia McCaskey and former defensive tackle Steve McMichael.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, McCaskey and McMichael have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. McMichael earned the honor for the senior category. McCaskey is representing the Bears in the coach/contributor category.

McMichael, nicknamed “Mongo”, was an important part of the 1985 Bears defense. He earned All-Pro honors for the Bears’ Super Bowl-winning team. McMichael finished his career with 95 sacks and 838 tackles. He earned All-Pro honors five times, two on the first team.

McCaskey inherited the Bears from her father, George Halas, in 1983. She was the owner during the team’s only Super Bowl victory for the 1985 season. They’ve been rebuilding ever since. Her son and chairman of the Bears, George McCaskey, has said this offseason that the project won’t be completed anytime soon.

NFL News: Chicago Bears fans react to Virginia McCaskey, McMichael news

Bears fans had their opinions on McCaskey and McMichael being named semifinalists. Here are the best takes on Twitter.

Virginia McCaskey does not come close to deserving this, McMichael does and it is a sham he and Hester are not already there. — Today is a Sports Day (@SportsDayERA) July 12, 2023

YES QUEEN — aj (@ajdavis22800) July 12, 2023

What has Virginia honestly done to deserve that? Inherited a team from daddy because of the death of a sibling? https://t.co/QuhzCY2urO — Brett Bobysud (@BBobysud588) July 12, 2023

