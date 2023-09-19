Yet another Cubs goes down with injury as Nick Madrigal is going to the IL with a hamstring injury.

Now both of the Cubs top 3rd basemen are on the injured list:

Looks like Jared Young is here and will be activated before the game. Likely that Nick Madrigal is headed to the IL. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) September 19, 2023

After losing Candelario to start last week, the Cubs will now be without the services of Nick Madrigal as well. Madrigal injured his hamstring late during Saturday night’s 13-inning marathon. The initial hope was that he wouldn’t require a stint on the IL, but that didn’t come to fruition.

On the season, Nick Madrigal has a slash line of .263/.311/.352 with 2 HR, 28 RBI, and 10 SB. He’s truly stared on defense as he has taken to 3rd beautifully with 8 defensive runs saved which puts him 4th in all of baseball.

With Nick and Jeimer out, we will more than likely see a lot of Patrick Wisdom and maybe even some Christoper More manning the hot corner in their absences. To fill the roster, they are calling Jared Young back up from Iowa. He struggled in his first stint in ‘23, but has continued to take in Triple A.

