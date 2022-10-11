In Notre Dame’s 11 Shamrock Series games, they are now an impressive 11-0 after a big win against BYU.

Notre Dame entered Saturday nights game against BYU at 2-2 but on a 2 game win streak. BYU was 4-1 and ranked 16th in the country. Before the season began, we knew that this year’s Shamrock Series game would be a tough one, especially since ND usually schedules an easy team as their Shamrock Series opponent.

The annual Shamrock Series game seems to be the one game a year where Notre Dame plays its best football in a new stadium each year. The Irish have played in many different stadiums over the last 13 years including The Alamodome, Yankee Stadium, Soldier Field, and Fenway Park. And this year was no different, playing in Las Vegas at the brand new Allegiant Stadium, the Irish went into Vegas and played a complete game against one of the better offenses in the country.

The Irish just don't lose in the Shamrock Series ☘️ Notre Dame moves to 11-0 in that game with a win over No. 16 BYU in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/tFfq0nrLxN — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 9, 2022

Over the last two games, the Irish has pivoted to being a run first team, and that is because of the massive success of Audric Estime, Logan Diggs, and Chris Tyree. All three of these guys can go out and rush for 100 yards a game and if Drew Pyne can play decent football, Notre Dame has a great shot at winning a lot of games.

When you're Irish, you bring your own luck ☘ Thanks you Las Vegas for your gracious hospitality this weekend! We've loved bringing the Shamrock Series to you! pic.twitter.com/YBvBVxz7ln — University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) October 9, 2022

Now on a three game win streak, Notre Dame takes on Stanford and UNLV for their next two games, which should be easy wins. Notre Dame is going to need to win these next two wins in preparation for 18th ranked Syracuse and 4th ranked Clemson both coming up on the schedule.

