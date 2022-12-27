Wake Forest and the ACC’s all-time passing touchdowns leader has entered the transfer portal and Notre Dame may be the landing spot.

Hartman who is now 24 will be entering the transfer portal later than most players have already done. The one and only explanation is that Hartman waited until after the bowl game so he could keep the attention on the game and not himself. That is the type of guy and player Sam Hartman is.

Sources: Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Notre Dame is the expected landing spot for Hartman. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2022

Wake Forest won the Gasparilla Bowl against Missouri on December 23rd finishing 8-5. A down year after getting to the ACC championship last year but anyone would be hard pressed to blame that on Sam as he missed the beginning of the season due to a blood clot and fought his way back to play this year.

Wake’s defense was genuinely miserable this year and it almost felt like every possession Hartman had to score to keep up or else Wake had no shot in the game. Notre Dame’s strong point was their defense last year and it was very obvious they had a horrible time at QB. If you have seen Buchner once you’ve seen him a thousand times before. He is not the answer for Notre Dame. Drew Pyne transferred to Arizona State who also was not the answer.

For Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame it is now or never to get a QB that can match the quality of the defense they produce every year. Hartman is finally the answer for Notre Dame. It is up to Tommy Rees to run a Notre Dame offense, for basically the first time ever, through the QB. Hartman can put up monster numbers and can make Notre Dame a contender if he doesn’t have to run pro style and hand it off 35 times a game. Notre Dame fans will have to wait until it is official but for now things look hopeful.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE