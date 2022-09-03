Watch Matt Salerno a fifth-year walk-on wide receiver from Notre Dame come up with an early candidate for catch of the year.

Notre Dame‘s fifth-year wide receiver Matt Salerno came up with the best catch of the day, and possibly a candidate for the future catch of the year with this gem.

MATT SALERNO CIRCUS CATCH 🎪pic.twitter.com/tRrG16Bpmf — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2022

The level of concentration exhibited here by Salerno to come down with this juggling catch is pretty incredible. Salerno isn’t one of Notre Dame’s top players being a former walk-on but he came up with this clutch catch early in the game against #2 Ohio State.

