Two potential OL targets for the Chicago Bears in free agency are now off the board

With the Chicago Bears out of the playoff race here in late December, the focus of the franchise and fans has shifted to the offseason.

The Bears will a Top 2 pick if they lose out and at least a Top 7 pick if they win one more game. Plus, they will have over $120M to spend in free agency. Those are two reasons why the fans should be excited about this offseason in a key year for the rebuild.

But while that might be the case, the Bears have several key positions to fill. And that includes likely a minimum of three on the offensive line. On Friday, two big targets that many believed would be free agents now won’t hit the open market and instead have re-signed with their current teams.

Elgton Jenkins agreed to a long-term extension with the Green Bay Packers, as the franchise locked up the versatile lineman who has played well the past few years. And minutes later, the Cleveland Browns locked up tackle Jack Conklin to a four-year deal.

The news is disappointing for Chicago Bears fans as both were thought of a pieces to spend money on and improve the offensive line. Instead, it takes two big targets off the board for Ryan Poles and his staff.

Always a long-shot for reliable OL to hit free agency. Between Elgton Jenkins and Jack Conklin, options thinning out for Poles & #Bears. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) December 23, 2022

Just saw that Jack Conklin re-signed with the Browns too… There are still plenty of talented OL slates to hit free agency for the #Bears to choose from. But I’d be lying if I said losing Conklin and Elgton Jenkins on the same day doesn’t sting. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 23, 2022

There will be other options available for the Chicago Bears including potentially Orlando Brown or Dalton Risner, but it still hurts not being able to land two guys like this to help protect Justin Fields next season.

This will be a very interesting offseason for Poles and it’s starting to feel like one where he almost has to bat .750 to really turn things around. And lets hope he can do just that in a few months.

