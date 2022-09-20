Week 2 headlines in the NFL, are some fans overreacting, or are they justified?

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is facing backlash for his play calling in wake of starting quarterback Trey Lance’s broken ankle. 49ers fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over Lance’s usage in the running game is what led him to have the unfortunate season-ending injury. The 49ers are no stranger to season-ending injuries for their team. Pro Bowl Tight End George Kittle has yet to play this season and the revolving door at the running back position has been a prime example of this, as well.

Longtime 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will once again lead San Francisco for the remainder of the season. Shanahan is 44-45 in his tenure as 49ers head coach, with a 4-2 record in the postseason, he was voted 2016 AP NFL assistant coach of the year before joining the 49ers and has taken the team to two NFC title games and one super bowl. Shanahan was only three points from taking the team two its second in four years in the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champion LA Rams.

Not an Overreaction: The Bills are the best team in the NFL.

A week after crushing the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams, the Bills dismantled the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in Monday night’s doubleheader. Pro bowlers Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connected 12 times for 148 yards and a career-tying 3 scores for Diggs. Allen finished with four touchdowns and 317 yards The Bills’ defense was smothering for two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry who managed just 25 yards on the night.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was also suffocated by the Bills defense, managing only 117 yards and two picks. Tannehill was replaced in the third quarter by rookie Malik Willis who could do little against the Bills. Buffalo looks poised to make a deep run in the playoffs, with their explosive offense and stifling defense it is no overreaction to say the Bills have all the makings of a Super Bowl favorite.

Overreaction: The Chargers are cursed to never win the West.

With their star quarterback Justin Herbert injured and veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen also on the mend. The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a debilitating, but not unfamiliar start to the season. Even as the “San Diego” Chargers, the franchise has had its history with injuries keeping them short of contention. The Chargers were picked by many to finally supplant Kansas City as the division favorite and even a chance at the Super Bowl. During the Chargers’ 27-24 loss in Kansas City, Justin Herbert was in visible pain while finishing the game.

Herbert has been diagnosed with “fractured rib cartilage” and is considered “day to day” Head Coach Brandon Staley said he could be back to practice this week. Los Angeles hasn’t won the division since 2009 and may have to wait another year to do so. The Chargers may have to turn to NFL veteran-journeyman Chase Daniel to lead the team on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not an Overreaction: The Dolphins have the best Wide Receivers in the NFL

Tua Tagovailoa quieted his haters after Sunday’s dramatic shootout in Baltimore. Tagovailoa finished the day 36/50 with 469 yards passing, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. The interceptions came in first and helped add to the Dolphin’s deficit of 28-7 at the half. The Dolphins trailed by 21 with just 13 minutes remaining in the game. Tagovailoa threw for four touchdowns in the final quarter of play and threw the game-winning touchdown to Jaylen Waddle with fourteen seconds remaining.

The Dolphins had 233 yards of offense in the fourth quarter, much of which was amassed by their track star wideouts. Tyreek Hill and Waddle combined for 22 catches 361 yards and four touchdowns. The duo will give NFL defensive coordinators nightmares for weeks to come and maybe change the narrative surrounding Tagovailoa.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE