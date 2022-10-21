Ozzie Guillen may just find his way back to the south side if reports making the rounds are anything to go by.

It appears the Chicago White Sox are set look to the past again in their quest for a new skipper.



Ozzie Guillen, who piloted the club from 2005-11 and is now a Television analyst, will interview next week for the White Sox vacant manager’s post, sources told Michael Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago.

It is not unclear how serious Guillen’s candidacy may be, but he recently said he is open to discussing a potential return to the dugout.



“It is not in my plans. I don’t know if it is in the White Sox plans,” Guillen said on NBC Sports Chicago earlier this month, per Allardyce. “Even if they think I can help them for next year, I’m very open to listening to it.

Source: White Sox to interview Ozzie Guillén next week @NBCSWhiteSox https://t.co/PVA18Y9Kxc — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) October 21, 2022

“Let me be cocky,” he added. “Nobody in baseball knows this ballclub better than Ozzie Guillen.”



Guillen won 678 games as White Sox skipper. He led the team to a pair of division titles and became the first Latino manager to win a World Series when he helped the franchise end its 88-year championship drought in 2005. He was also a fan favorite on the South Side during 13 seasons as the White Sox shortstop.



The outspoken Venezuelan has not managed for a decade. His last attempt was an ill-fated campaign with the Miami Marlins in 2012. The Marlins disciplined Guillen during that season for his controversial comments about Fidel Castro and fired him after the club lost 93 games.



The White Sox managerial post opened when Tony La Russa resigned late in the season due to health problems. La Russa’s squad underachieved in 2022, finishing with a .500 record one year after winning a division title.



White Sox has already interviewed Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Kansas City Royals coach Pedro Grifol, and both left good impressions on the organization, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB.com earlier this week. Former Texas Rangers skipper Ron Washington is also in the mix.

