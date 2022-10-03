Hall of Fame Manager, Tony La Russa of the Chicago White Sox is stepping down after two seasons at the helm.

Tony La Russa has ended a two-year second stint as the Manager of the Chicago White Sox, Monday, on the eve of his 78th birthday.

After winning the American League Central with a 93-69 record last year, La Russa lasted only through August 29 this year.

Doctors had told him the job was too stressful for a heart patient. Then he had his pacemaker repaired and missed the remainder of the season.



“It has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023,” he said in a statement. “The timing of this announcement now enables the front office to include filling the manager position with their other offseason priorities.”

Tony La Russa Steps Down As Skipper https://t.co/efK2Cxf7cY pic.twitter.com/8mDob2L19P — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) October 3, 2022

The White Sox began the season with World Series aspirations but was plagued by injuries and inconsistent play. It was 79-80 heading into Monday night’s game against Minnesota.



“Our team’s record this season is the final reality. It is an unacceptable disappointment. There were some pluses, but too many minuses,” La Russa said. “I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support. Our record is proof. I did not do my job.”



With a 2,900-2,514 record over 35 years with Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis, La Russa guided his teams to three World Series titles, six league championships, and 13 division titles. His 2,897 wins is 2nd most for a major league manager, trailing only the total of Connie Mack.



The septuagenarian, who also has a law degree, is expected to stay with the team as a special advisor.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE