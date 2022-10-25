Packers fans are already calling for Jordan Love to start in place of Aaron Rodgers after another loss

Things aren’t so great in Green Bay right now as the Packers are 3-4 through seven weeks. This hasn’t been the start that Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur envisioned an they have problems on both sides of the football.

Including quarterback.

On Tuesday, Rodgers went on for his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and had some interesting quotes about his team. The one that stood out was him talking about his teammates, saying:

“Guys who are making too many mistakes, shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren’t playing, maybe give them a chance.”

Interesting. After that got out by Packers reporter Zach Kruse, Green Bay fans pointed the finger at Rodgers’ play and are now calling for Jordan Love to start. Don’t believe me? Here:

Hmmm, maybe there are some guys that aren’t playing that should be given a chance? pic.twitter.com/9UXnFUhqBd — Matt Millard (@ballhardmillard) October 25, 2022

How about he elevates his play? Some introspection, perhaps? — chris (@chris69196756) October 25, 2022

Jordan Love time I guess. — Packers Fan (@PackersFan69420) October 25, 2022

So Love is getting some reps? — Nate | Freezy n’ Cheesy (@Freezyncheesy) October 25, 2022

I am ready to begin the Jordan Love era. — Jacob 🎃 (@NotionsOfJacob) October 16, 2022

Surprising that Rodgers says Jordan Love should start on Sunday https://t.co/5Olm3FqySL — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) October 25, 2022

Fire Aaron Rodgers. I’d rather lose the rest of the season with Jordan Love trying his hardest than deal with this pompous, blame re-directing, no accountability asshole. — jordan (@fuzzyturnip) October 24, 2022

Jordan Love could do this for a lot less money pic.twitter.com/A8RCkUj6BU — Art Vandelay (@KingFavre) October 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers telling his coaching staff to start Jordan Love and bench 12!!! LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/F3UUCEiaNS — 𝕂ashew “Kolten Wong SZN” (@RodgersPackMVP) October 25, 2022

This is delicious.

Look, the Bears have their problems and probably aren’t going to the Playoffs this year. But through seven games, they have the exact same record as the Packers. And the Bears have it with Justin Fields only starting 17 career games.

Green Bay has been spoiled with quarterback play from Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for a few decades now. So am I mad at this Packers thing starting to burn down? Hell no. I’m ready for it all.

