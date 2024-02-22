Green Bay continues to be the thorn in the Chicago Bears’ side, even in the offseason

The Chicago Bears are still putting the finishing touches on their brand-new coaching staff. The Bears had their eyes set on former NFL quarterback Sean Mannion to help round out the group.

The Bears reportedly almost had a deal done with Mannion until Matt LaFleur and Green Bay swooped in to steal Mannion at the last second. This news as reported by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky:

Matt LaFleur said former NFL QB Sean Mannion will be an offensive assistant working with the QBs. He said Mannion also interviewed with the Bears but he jumped on a Zoom call during the NFC title game and offered him the job. "I guess we had more to offer," LaFleur said. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 22, 2024

Sean Mannion will act as a Packers assistant offensive coach. Working with quarterbacks and the passing game.

The Chicago Bears may have missed out on a good hire

Mannion, a 9-year NFL veteran just finished his playing career. He returns to the NFC North after playing with the Minnesota Vikings from 2019-2021. With the game fresh on his mind, he is prepped to be a solid mentor and coach for any QB. Unfortunately for the Bears, that QB will be Jordan Love.

Mannion’s “intelligence and understanding of the game” made him a likely coaching candidate following his playing career, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Mannion’s coaching career will begin in Green Bay in 2024 working with quarterbacks Jordan Love and Sean Clifford.

Mannion’s NFL career may not jump of the page and impress anyone. But he has an intelligence and passion for football that will seemingly translate well into the coaching world.

Takeaway from this news

The Packers are forging ahead with an entirely revamped defensive staff in 2024. Defense was Green Bay’s biggest weakness in 2023, they are looking to resolve that.

Stealing Sean Mannion is another missed opportunity for the Chicago Bears. And another event in a long list where the Packers continue to get better. The Bears need a massive free agency window and 2024 NFL draft if they hope to catch up with Green Bay.

