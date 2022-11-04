Bulls forward, Patrick Williams, recently, is stringing together impactful performances for the franchise.

After stepping up with 12 points and seven rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting in Tuesday’s 108-99 road win against the Brooklyn Nets, Patrick Williams garnered 16 points and five rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting and 2-of-3 from three-point range to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets, 106-88 at the United Center on Wednesday.



Now with a 5-4 record in the season, the Bulls were mostly supported versus the Michael Jordan owned Hornets by the activity of the ready reserves and a continued awakening from Patrick Williams.



He is not exactly drawing All-Star notice yet, but 16 points, though mostly in the first half, was a revival of some sorts, if not quite a vindication, for the ever scrutinized Patrick Williams.

Patrick Williams is putting in work. pic.twitter.com/FQXaFd46zf — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 3, 2022

The young man has been the target of a demanding public after an indifferent start to the season and rebounding totals that failed to inspire confidence in the minds of fans of the franchise.



But after a dozen points against the Nets Tuesday with excellent defense, Williams continued his revitalization on Wednesday with seven of nine shooting and a couple of blocks. He scored the first two baskets for the Bulls and had a few powerful moves against Charlotte.



“It’s good to see him make some jumps and take some strides as a player,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan. “I think you felt him out there athletically, physically. I like the way he’s rolling to the basket. I like the way he’s defending. I like the way he’s getting his body into plays, the way he’s rebounding. I think he’s running the floor harder.”



On the night, the 21-year old was the lone starter truly to produce, which was encouraging. DeRozan’s last single digit scoring game coming in San Antonio in May 2021 (with nine points for DeRozan and 10 for LaVine). The Bulls All-Star pair came into the game averaging a combined 49 points. They scored 30 fewer and the Bulls won by 18.



Should Williams continue to play better, the prospects of what the Bulls can achieve this season could become better than envisaged.





