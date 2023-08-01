2023 Top Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong Called Up To Iowa

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs top prospect, is being called up to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs after dominating in Double-A Tennessee.

The Chicago Cubs have promoted their top prospect, Pete Crow-Armstrong, from their Double-A affiliate Tennessee Smokies to their Triple-A affiliate Iowa Cubs. Crow-Armstrong is the seventh-ranked prospect overall in the MLB per the leagues official rankings.

Sahadev Sharma of the Athletic broke the news yesterday amidst a flurry of trades made by the Cubs.

It's not trade news, but a source tells me Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is being promoted to Triple-A Iowa. He's crushed Tennessee of late and really taken on the challenges player development have given him. 150 wRC+ with 11.9% walk rate since May 23. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) July 31, 2023

Pete Crow-Armstrong slashed an impressive .289/.371/.527 in 73 games this season for the Smokies. The centerfielder hit 19 doubles, 5 triples and 14 home-runs with 60 RBI’s and 27 stolen bases in 342 plate appearances. The Cubs would love to see Crow-Armstrong up in the big leagues in the next year or two. The California native’s development in Iowa will be extremely important for the organization going forward.

Miguel Amaya will be making a trip back to Iowa as well with a bit more reluctance though. The Cubs top catching prospect was optioned down to Triple-A in order to make room on the major league roster for Jeimer Candelario. Candelario was acquired via trade on July 31st from the Washington Nationals in an attempt by the Cubs to bolster their roster for a playoff push. Amaya will have to focus on polishing his game for now, with a permanent roster spot being more realistic with the big club next year.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE