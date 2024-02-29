Trending
(REPORT) Pittsburgh Steelers GM on Justin Fields trade rumor: ‘I have an obligation’ to explore every option

NFL: Chicago Bears Matt Eberflus Ryan Poles Shane Waldron Pittsburgh Steelers Justin Fields
Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan provided limited but important information regarding the team’s plans to bring in outside help at quarterback this offseason. He was asked two questions specifically about trading for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to quarterbacks this week

Justin Fields Chicago Bears
Dec 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors and betting markets have been heavily linking Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Combine this week. The Bears appear to be set on trading Fields away before the start of free agency, and the Steelers and Falcons are quarterback-needy teams who could provide the type of return in trade value Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants.

Omar Khan has an obligation to explore a trade for Justin Fields

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp
Jul 27, 2023; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan addresses the media prior to the start of training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Khan met with local Pittsburgh reporters on Thursday afternoon. Mark Kaboly with The Athletic asked Khan if he was interested in trading for Fields. Kahn said he wouldn’t get into specifics about the trade.

“I’m not going to get into details about the conversations that we’ve had, but like I mentioned earlier, I can tell you that I have an obligation to look at every avenue that’s out there to try and make us a better football team,” Khan said.

Every option is on the table for the Steelers

Justin Fields Chicago Bears
Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

During his larger press conference Thursday afternoon, in response to a question about how the Steelers would go about bringing in quarterbacks for a competition next fall, Khan said newly named offensive coordinator Arthur Smith would be involved in the process of finding another quarterback.

I asked Khan if Smith was interested in adding Fields to their roster. Khan didn’t want to get into specifics about Fields but said the Steelers had everything on the table.

“I’m not going to talk about a specific player, but I’ll say we’ll look at every option,” Kahn said.

“Every” option would, of course, include a Fields trade. So take that for what you will during lying season.

