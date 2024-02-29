(REPORT) Pittsburgh Steelers GM on Justin Fields trade rumor: ‘I have an obligation’ to explore every option

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan provided limited but important information regarding the team’s plans to bring in outside help at quarterback this offseason. He was asked two questions specifically about trading for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to quarterbacks this week

Rumors and betting markets have been heavily linking Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Combine this week. The Bears appear to be set on trading Fields away before the start of free agency, and the Steelers and Falcons are quarterback-needy teams who could provide the type of return in trade value Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants.

Omar Khan has an obligation to explore a trade for Justin Fields

Khan met with local Pittsburgh reporters on Thursday afternoon. Mark Kaboly with The Athletic asked Khan if he was interested in trading for Fields. Kahn said he wouldn’t get into specifics about the trade.

“I’m not going to get into details about the conversations that we’ve had, but like I mentioned earlier, I can tell you that I have an obligation to look at every avenue that’s out there to try and make us a better football team,” Khan said.

Every option is on the table for the Steelers

During his larger press conference Thursday afternoon, in response to a question about how the Steelers would go about bringing in quarterbacks for a competition next fall, Khan said newly named offensive coordinator Arthur Smith would be involved in the process of finding another quarterback.

I asked Khan if Smith was interested in adding Fields to their roster. Khan didn’t want to get into specifics about Fields but said the Steelers had everything on the table.

“I’m not going to talk about a specific player, but I’ll say we’ll look at every option,” Kahn said.

Omar Kahn hinted new OC Arthur Smith would be in on the #Steelers decision to bring in an outside QB this offseason. Here’s his response when I asked him if Smith wanted Justin Fields. #Bears pic.twitter.com/V3gFOxRBSF — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) February 29, 2024

“Every” option would, of course, include a Fields trade. So take that for what you will during lying season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE