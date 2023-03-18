The Las Vegas Raiders attempted to make a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders struck a deal with free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency this past week. But before that the Raiders apparently had their eyes on the No. 1 pick and a deal with the Chicago Bears according to a report.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe and Tashan Reed, In the ensuing weeks, the Raiders explored trading all the way up to the No. 1 pick, then owned by the Bears. They never made a formal offer, but they did find out what Chicago’s asking price would be: This year’s first- nd second-round picks, two future first-round picks, and another future second-round pick.

This deal would have significantly reduced their capital in this year’s draft as well as future years. As it stands, the Bears ended up cashing in on the Panthers’ first-round pick anyway, acquiring a 2023 first and second, a 2024 first, a 2025 second, and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Raiders got their quarterback in Garoppolo, who knows head coach Josh McDaniels from their time together with the New England Patriots.

This trade would have resulted in a larger war chest of draft picks for the Bears. However, as stated in the report, the asking price was too high for the Raiders. Furthermore, with D.J. Moore, the Bears arguably received a better asset from the Panthers. It appears to have worked well for both parties

