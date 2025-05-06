Chicago White Sox receive 2 top Rangers’ prospects for Luis Robert Jr. via trade idea

The Chicago White Sox entered 2025 with one key tradable asset, Luis Robert Jr. With a 10-25 record, the White Sox are certainly not going to be buyers at the trade deadline.

Unfortunately for Chicago, Robert’s weak offensive production in April contributed to the team’s losing ways. However, he’s played better in his last seven games, hitting the ball eight times in 25 at-bats for seven RBI and two home runs.

The 27-year-old center fielder is batting .188./304/.342 with 15 RBI and five home runs this season.

Luis Robert Jr. for two top Texas Rangers’ prospects?

Former Cincinnati Reds general manager Jim Bowden came up with a trade idea for The Athletic that would get Robert out of Chicago. He thinks the White Sox could trade with the Texas Rangers for center fielder Dylan Dreiling and left-handed pitcher Kohl Drake.

“The Texas Rangers’ offense has been sputtering, ranking 29th in the majors in runs, and they’ve had minimal production from center field… The Rangers are built to win now, and a trade for Robert could make sense as he’s only 27 but under team control through 2027,” Bowen wrote. “(Robert will make $15 million this season and has $20 million team options for the next two years.) He’s off to a dismal start, hitting just .195, but has five home runs and a league-leading 15 stolen bases.

“Perhaps a package of Dreiling and Drake could get this deal done. Law ranked them sixth and 11th, respectively, among the Rangers’ top prospects. Dreiling, a second-round pick in last year’s draft, would be the headliner going back to Chicago in this proposed trade.

“A left-handed power hitter, he has slashed .250/.350/.364 with four doubles, two homers and six steals this season at High A. Dreiling, 22, profiles as a 25-home run hitter who can play all three outfield positions. Drake, 24, has a 3.31 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings this season in Double A. He’s averaged 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings and 3.2 walks per nine since making his pro debut in 2023.”

The Chicago White Sox need to take what they can get for Robert

The White Sox would be smart to get this done ASAP. However, the Randers have every reason to be cautious given Robert’s slow start to the season. Chicago needs to sell Texas on the idea that Robert’s bat would benefit from a warmer climate.

