Bears must find the silver lining in last night’s loss against Green Bay

Sunday night’s loss wasn’t all bad Bears fans. I know we are all sick and tired of losing to the evil empire in Green Bay but thing’s are not as bad as they seem. There were actually a few bright spots in a rather bleak and dull performance put on by Chicago so don’t slam that panic button just yet.

Teven Jenkins looks like the real deal

After a strong week 1 performance, a game in which Jenkins posted an 81.7 offensive grade, Jenkins is proving he belongs at right guard. Last night Jenkins was matched up against a tough assignment in two time pro bowler Kenny Clark. Jenkins seemed to hold his own pretty well against Clark as some of the Bears biggest runs came through the right side of the offensive line. Jenkins has also yet to give up a sack in two weeks, hopefully Teven Jenkins gets more playing time and shows his solid showing through two weeks is no fluke.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus’s adjustments

Going into the second half of the Bears Packers game last night Chicago was down 24-7 and things were looking bleak and the Bears felt the game getting out of hand as they have so many times in the past against the Packers. Maybe in the past the Bears would have lost this game by 30+ points, but Chicago fans have to be pleased with how the team adjusted in the second half. The Bears allowed only three points in the second half and almost got back into the game if it wasn’t for Fields questionable goal line run. This just proves the Bears are in way better hands than years past.

Here’s what head coach Matt Eberflus had to say after last night’s loss.

Bears pass rush is solid

After losing Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks there were murmurs among the league that Chicago’s pass rush won’t be the same. Through two weeks Bears trio of Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson, and Robert Quinn have accumulated 4.5 sacks and many pressures. This is definitely an encouraging sign when you think about who they’ve been matched up against. In week one Chicago’s D-line was matched up against a solid O line for the 49ers and in week two a solid O line for Green Bay. Hopefully the D-line can trigger their inner monster of the Midway and continue to play well in upcoming weeks.

David Montgomery is a dog

Packers Head Coach said it himself

David Montgomery is a premier back in this league, His ability to break tackles and just how hard he runs, it’s pretty impressive to watch.

Though Chicago lost the running game (which was a key to victory against Green Bay) David Montgomery did his part by rushing for 122 yards on just 15 attempts. Montgomery averaged 8.1 yards per carry in last nights contest, he was on another level. Almost like he was determined to get a 1st down & more every single time he held the rock. As long as the O-line keeps opening holes for Montgomery down the line, Chicago will find themselves winning the running game more times than not.

Watch highlights from Montgomery’s 122 yard night here

