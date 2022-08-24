We take a look at DraftKings newest daily fantasy game, Reignmakers

Daily fantasy fans may have have come across the term Reignmakers recently if they are in the DraftKings ecosystem. This love child of crypto and daily fantasy is a brand new way to play fantasy football with a very unique twist. Users have the opportunity to purchase digital player cards that they own and can enter into daily fantasy lineups each week. DK has promised millions in prizes to give the new product a jump start, and right now is a great time to dip your feet in to learn the game.

What are NFTs?

OK I get it. You are more concerned with when N’Keal Harry is going to be back rather than learning what the heck an NFT is, but bear (pun intended) with me here. Put simply, NFTs in Reignmakers are digital sports cards that you actually own. You are renting them out for the week, but purchasing them for life not unlike a physical sports card. If you really want to get into the weeds you can read about NFTs on several other sites, but for our purpose just know that this card you buy in the DraftKings marketplace belong to you for LIFE unless you decide to sell them.

How do I play?

Now once you have your cards you can enter them in lineups throughout the year to win some real cash. The good news? Entering a Reignmakers lineup costs nothing. Zero dollars. Yes, all free. What’s the catch? Well as I said you had to buy the cards and you can only enter one card in one lineup each week. If you have a full team that is one lineup each week at no cost except for the initial cost of the digital card.

Where do I get the cards?

To start off DraftKings is offering a free ‘starter pack’ that gives you 6 spots to field a team. Of course these likely won’t be the best players, but at least you can do a test run if you don’t want to open your wallet. They have other packs for sale if you are interested in the whole gotcha microtransaction side of the coin, but my suggestion is to just buy the players you want directly. Justin Fields for example is going for as low as $9 at the time this article was written.

What is the best way to start on DraftKings?

Right now before the season begins you should start collecting some Reignmakers cards. Remember that there is no cost to enter contests during the season, but there is a cost to getting the cards. Buying some high upside cheap cards is a great place to start. If they take off during the season you have a great player for your lineups on the cheap or you can sell that card on the marketplace and maybe even turn a profit without even playing a game.

Be sure to keep an eye out for recent sales to gauge the price of the cards. Anyone can list a card for any price so don’t just buy the first one you see. Finding a good deal may get easier as more cards are released, but remember if a player starts playing well you might see that card price go up…

My suggestion with any type of gambling is to make sure you set a budget before hand and be prepared to step away if you aren’t having fun. Grab some Bears players and sit back to enjoy the season as we count down the days until Week 1.

