Report: Chicago Bears cut DE; sign CB off waivers Wednesday

The Chicago Bears have a few defensive backs on injured reserve before their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions. The Bears signed cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. to the practice squad this week. The Bears still needed depth in the secondary. They added a cornerback Wednesday.

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Bears waived defensive end, Taco Charlton. They signed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers.

Bears claimed Michael Ojemudia off waivers and waived Taco Charlton. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 28, 2022

Ojemudia was a 2020 third-round pick by the Denver Broncos. The Broncos waived him on Tuesday. The second-team All-Big Ten cornerback played college football for Iowa. According to Larry Mayer with the Bears, Ojemudia has regular-season playing experience in all three years he’s been in the NFL:

Ojemudia was selected by Denver in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Iowa. He appeared in all 16 games with 11 starts as a rookie, registering 62 tackles, six pass breakups and four forced fumbles. But he has played in just five games the past two seasons, two in 2021 and three this year.

Charlton played in five games for the Chicago Bears this season. He earned a 44.0 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for his play this season. Charlton played 67 total snaps of defense for the Bears. He amassed two tackles, one pressure, and one stop.

