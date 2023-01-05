Chicago Bears moved a lot of pieces around in Week 18

The Chicago Bears have given up on winning in Week 18. Head coach Matt Eberflus, who stubbornly kept injured players in games after the Bears had been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs because he was trying to win, announced quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out in Week 18. The Bears sent another two offensive linemen to the injured reserve Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Bears, offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield III are on injured reserve. Cornerback Josh Blackwell was sent to injured reserve as well. This should help the Bears improve their chances of getting a number one overall draft pick. Nathan Peterman should be frightened before his next NFL start on Sunday.

We have placed Teven Jenkins, Michael Schofield III and Josh Blackwell on IR@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/eQXswmk9YC — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 4, 2023

The Bears announced they signed long snapper Kameron Canaday to the practice squad this week. This makes sense with Patrick Scales’ injury.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed LS Kameron Canaday to the Practice Squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) January 3, 2023

Wednesday’s injury report

The Bears had several major DNPs (for this team, anyways) on the Week 18 injury report. Jaquan Brisker did not practice for personal reasons. Jaylon Jones was out for a concussion in Wednesday’s practice.

Bears’ DNP Wednesday

DB Jaquan Brisker, personal

QB Justin Fields, “hip”

DB Jaylon Jones, concussion

LB Sterling Weatherford, illness

Bears limited Wednesday

LS Patrick Scales, neck

TE Trevon Wesco, ankle

Chicago Bears extend Equanimeous St. Brown

According to a statement by the Chicago Bears, they signed St. Brown to a one-year extension. Like most Bears wide receivers this season, he didn’t do much in the passing game. But he was a solid target for Fields. St. Brown has 320 yards receiving and one touchdown this season. Not an exciting extension and his production in 2022 didn’t have me wanting to type out his first name next year. Oh well.

We have signed Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract extension. Let’s get it, @Equanimeous! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 4, 2023

Free Agent singings

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Bears signed three defenders to the active roster. Linebacker DeMarquis Gates, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, and linebacker Terrell Lewis were signed to the 53-man roster. They had been with the Bears practice squad previously.

