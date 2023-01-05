Trending
Bears

REPORT: Chicago Bears make flurry of season defining roster moves; extend wide receiver

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears moved a lot of pieces around in Week 18

The Chicago Bears have given up on winning in Week 18. Head coach Matt Eberflus, who stubbornly kept injured players in games after the Bears had been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs because he was trying to win, announced quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out in Week 18. The Bears sent another two offensive linemen to the injured reserve Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Bears, offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield III are on injured reserve. Cornerback Josh Blackwell was sent to injured reserve as well. This should help the Bears improve their chances of getting a number one overall draft pick. Nathan Peterman should be frightened before his next NFL start on Sunday.

The Bears announced they signed long snapper Kameron Canaday to the practice squad this week. This makes sense with Patrick Scales’ injury.

Wednesday’s injury report

The Bears had several major DNPs (for this team, anyways) on the Week 18 injury report. Jaquan Brisker did not practice for personal reasons. Jaylon Jones was out for a concussion in Wednesday’s practice.

Bears’ DNP Wednesday

  • DB Jaquan Brisker, personal
  • QB Justin Fields, “hip”
  • DB Jaylon Jones, concussion
  • LB Sterling Weatherford, illness

Bears limited Wednesday

  • LS Patrick Scales, neck
  • TE Trevon Wesco, ankle

Chicago Bears extend Equanimeous St. Brown

According to a statement by the Chicago Bears, they signed St. Brown to a one-year extension. Like most Bears wide receivers this season, he didn’t do much in the passing game. But he was a solid target for Fields. St. Brown has 320 yards receiving and one touchdown this season. Not an exciting extension and his production in 2022 didn’t have me wanting to type out his first name next year. Oh well.

Free Agent singings

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Bears signed three defenders to the active roster. Linebacker DeMarquis Gates, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, and linebacker Terrell Lewis were signed to the 53-man roster. They had been with the Bears practice squad previously.

 

 

 

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

