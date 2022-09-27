REPORT: Chicago Bears place wide receiver on injured reserve

The Chicago Bears lost a wide receiver to the injured reserve

The Chicago Bears continue to have injury issues at the wide receiver position. Bears rookie Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a snap in the regular season as he’s recovering from a hamstring injury. N’Keal Harry, who the Bears traded for this offseason, has been out with an ankle injury. Reports coming out Tuesday were not good for wide receiver Byron Pringle.

Per Adam Schefter, Pringle has been placed on the Bears’ injured reserve for a calf injury.

Bears placed WR Byron Pringle on injured reserve due to a calf injury and signed LB Joe Thomas off their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2022

Pringle sustained the injury against the Houston Texans in Week 3. Pringle has two catches for 33 yards this season. Pringle, who scored five touchdowns with the Kansas City in 2021, signed a one-year contract with the Bears for this season. His loss is another blow to the offense, which is struggling to pass the ball downfield this season. Pringle will be out for at least four weeks with the IR designation.

