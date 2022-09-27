Justin Fields’ poor game was highlighted by the QB school on Twitter

Justin Fields had the worst game of his career against the Houston Texans, a game he needed to show up big in against a bad opponent. Instead, Justin Fields’ performance put fans on alert that he may not be the QB of the future they thought he was.

Justin Fields on a 3rd & long missing multiple first down throws here on a version of smash. No idea what he is looking at. This is rough from the pocket. Fortunately his feet bail him out. #DaBears

Fields had problems with interceptions, he missed two receivers with major overthrows. He was late on the throws and missed a receiver along the boundary on the Kmet INT. Just a bad play all the way around from Fields here.

Justin Fields with an INT. Yes, it's a miss. To me, it's the right read when you play it inside out. Also, imo, the TE changes his speed when the ball is thrown. In short, not on the same page.#DaBears

There were problems with the play-calls as well from Luke Getsy.

Justin Fields with a miss on a gun naked play to the left. Play-calling-wise too many nakeds for me this game. However, Fields can also make this throw. It's not easy but I think he has the arm talent.#DaBears

There were not a lot of positives from Fields in this game. From what I saw everything was of grave concern. It’s not just how bad he played, but the consistent issues he seems to have from one game to the next.

Justin Fields continues to hold onto the ball for far too long. His ability to process the field and then throw the ball with confidence isn’t there. Which begs the question will it ever be there?

That leads to the next problem, Fields doesn’t see the field well at all. Multiple times he misses wide-open receivers or doesn’t diagnose coverages well enough to get the ball to the proper receiver on the proper progression. Yes there have been pass protection problems, yes there are issues with the inability of the receivers to get open, but those mask overall problems of a lack of QB instincts. Some guys come into the league and show off a unique ability to make plays almost immediately while growing into the offense or gaining experience as a QB.

Justin Fields doesn’t have these natural instincts as a QB instead he has to be coached up and developed to hopefully become a good QB. I don’t think he’ll ever be a great QB and at this point he may struggle to be good.

Justin Herbert showed a natural feel for the position when he came into the NFL. Joe Burrow, DeShaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes show a unique ability to see the field and rip the ball with confidence. Sometimes they were right, sometimes they were wrong but things seemed to work out better for those great QBs.

There are of course the outliers in Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts who seem to have developed into better QBs over time. It’s hard to diagnose exactly what Justin Fields will become. There are things that you hope can be fixed next year, ideally the offensive tackle situation and the lack of playmakers at any of the receiver or TE position.

Justin Fields has a unique opportunity this year to play at a high level and help the Bears succeed against lesser teams. That was the thought heading into the season, Fields could take advantage of the schedule and have the Bears winning games above and beyond what they were predicted to.

There are positives within the Bears offense that can help Fields out. Most notably Fields has down-the-field accuracy that can still be utilized. The Bears are running the ball extremely well this season which means they should start to utilize play-action pass more to help Fields exploit plays down the field.

Fields has been missing the most ideal down-the-field target in Velus Jones Jr. who is still dealing with a lingering hamstring problem. If Jones Jr and N’Keal Harry can return from injury, perhaps they can help with the receiving talent the Bears have and provide more consistent targets within the passing game.

Fields still has the chance to upgrade his game and show the reasons why so many believe he is finally the answer to the Bears’ QB woes. But Fields must start to show his value now and not again push off the promise of the future for yet another year.

