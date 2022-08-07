Bears fear N’Keal Harry suffered severe ankle injury

An update on N’Keal Harry doesn’t look promising

The Chicago Bears offered an update to wide receiver N’Keal Harry on Sunday. The report doesn’t good for the receiver the Bears traded for in the offseason. Harry injured his leg in Saturday’s practice.

The Bears traded a 2024 7th-round pick to New England for Harry in July. Harry was trying to resurrect his career with the Bears. The former first-round pick has a lot of potential upsides he can bring to the Bear’s offense. Especially when it comes to his run-blocking potential.

On Sunday, reports came out that the injury looks to be severe. But further evaluation is needed.

Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle injury that appears severe but is awaiting further evaluation and hoping for the best, per source. Got hurt Saturday. Traded from New England, Harry was working on fresh start in Chicago. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2022

Another frustration for N’Keal Harry and the Bears

It’s a frustrating development for the Bears and Harry. The Bears have had a lot of injuries recently. Harry was looking to improve with the Bears in his fresh start. Early training camp reports had positive news of Harry’s progress with the team.

The Bears have a few injuries going on at the wide receiver position currently. Byron Pringle looks to be out for a while. The wide receiver room currently has Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr., and Darnell Mooney impressing the coaching staff. The Bears roster would have been much deeper with Harry.

