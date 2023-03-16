REPORT: Chicago Bears Will Bring In Top Draft Prospect For Visit

The Chicago Bears will visit with a top prospect

The Chicago Bears will enter the 2023 NFL Draft needed to upgrade the trenches. General manager Ryan Poles neglected to pull in elite talent at premium positions the Bears needed in free agency. He backed the Bears into a corner for the early round of the draft. A new report came out about Poles’ plans ahead of the draft.

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, Poles plans to meet with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Poles intends to use the visit to get to know Carter as a person and understand a little but more about some of the off-the-field issues Carter has been dealing with recently.

From Free Agency Frenzy: #Bears GM Ryan Poles says he'll bring #Georgia DL Jalen Carter in for a visit, and he won't be the only one. The fact finding continues. pic.twitter.com/fpvWwZgEa9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

Carter was considered a possible option for the Chicago Bears when they still had the number one overall pick before their trade with the Carolina Panthers. However, due to Carter’s arrest warrant surfacing at the NFL Scouting Combine, many draft analysts think his stock will drop out of the top five in April.

Carter recently pleaded no contest to the two traffic misdemeanor charges against him. The good news for Carter in that plea agreement, no new charges will come against Carter relating to the incident. The traffic incident, coupled with Carter’s poor performance at his Pro Day event this week, has analysts thinking that Carter could be on the Bears draft board if they stay at nine.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE