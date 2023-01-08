A Former Chicago Bears head coach has been fired

A former Chicago Bears head coach was on the hot seat heading into Week 18. According to a report by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network, Lovie Smith has been fired by the Houston Texans.

The #Texans have fired coach Lovie Smith, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Another one-and-done in Houston. pic.twitter.com/1Ld7PxCGUq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

The fact that they won their final game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts wasn’t enough to save Smith’s job. The win didn’t do much for the 3-13-1 Texans, but it did hand the Bears the number one draft pick in 2023.

Smith was only in his first year with the Texans. He entered a terrible situation with a poor roster following the fallout of not trading Deshaun Watson and the Bill O’Brien era. One wonders what the Texans thought Lovie could do in a year.

The Texans’ previous coach before Smith was David Culley. Culley only lasted one year with the Texans before he was fired after a 4-13 season. That doesn’t seem like a promising pathway for stability.

Smith is 92-100-1 as a head coach in the NFL. He was 81-63 as the head coach of the Bears from 2004-2012. Smith took the Chicago Bears to Super Bowl XLI where they lost to the Colts. He would go to the postseason only once after the Super Bowl appearance.

