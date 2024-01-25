A potential target for the Bears at No.9 in the 2024 draft was just compared to a legendary NFL player

The Chicago Bears have unlimited options with the 9th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. One of the highly discussed targets for that pick, wide receiver Rome Odunze, just received an exciting NFL player comparison from an NFL analyst.

Rome Odunze’s Draft Bio

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote a draft bio on 2024 draftee Rome Odunze, a receiver from the University of Washington. In it, he describes Odunze’s strengths, weaknesses, and overall game. Zierlein lists the legendary Larry Fitzgerald as the NFL comparison to Rome Odunze.

“A team captain with good size and elite ball skills, Odunze consistently dominated his competition. While most receivers look to open separation windows with speed or route running, Odunze seems to relish jump balls and contested catches.”

“He shines in all aspects of ball skills, including positioning, body control, hand strength, timing and mid-air adjustments. He has a tendency to cruise through routes rather than working with attention to detail and pacing.” “He was a decorated high school sprinter, so speed should not be an issue in the pros. He’s a high-volume target on the next level that play-callers can utilize to mismatch finesse cornerbacks. Elite ball skills are often the secret sauce for top NFL receivers, so it should not surprise if Odunze is a Day 1 starter who becomes a top-flight WR1.”

For a full list of Odunze’s specific strengths and weaknesses as a player, see his full NFL draft bio provided here.

A second analyst doubles down on the Odunze-Fitzgerald comparison

Thursday morning Rich Eisen hosted an NFL Network analyst named Daniel Jeremiah to talk NFL draft. In their discussion Jeremiah was asked about what the possibility is that the Chargers look at drafting Rome Odunze with the 5th overall pick.

The discussion was centered around how Jim Harbaugh affects the Chargers approach to the draft. While that isn’t particularly relevant to the Bears, the comments about Odunze are. Jeremiah had this to say about Rome Odunze:

“If they were to move on from Mike Williams per say I would say, man, you are going to be staring at Rome Odunze who he saw up close in that game against Washington. Who to me is like a Larry Fitzgerald type talent like he is an outstanding player. I’m sure he (Harbaugh) would love his first pick to be a line of scrimmage player, as just kind of like this is what we are about now is this toughness and physicality. But I think Odunze is one of those rare wide receivers who has such a physical presence out there that you still capture that even though he isn’t an offensive or defensive lineman.”

The full clip from the Rich Eisen Show can be seen below. The section on Rome Odunze starts at the 2:08 mark of the video.

With all that in mind, be aware that there is no way of knowing what the Chargers plan on doing. As Jeremiah points out in the video clip, the Chargers already have solid skill positions, they are just on expiring deals.

If the Bears want Rome Odunze it is likely they will have to fight for him. There are more teams than just the Chargers that would gladly take Odunze. Or maybe he falls right into Ryan Poles hands at 9. As the draft approaches, teams draft plans will become more clear.

Odunze would be a strong fit for the Bears

DJ Moore established himself as a true NFL No.1 receiver in his last two seasons. And with the prediction that Odunze can become one as well is an exciting prospect.

An article from DraftNetwork.com discusses 3 NFL teams that Odunze would be a good fit for, one of those teams is the Chicago Bears. The article operates under the prediction that the Bears draft a QB at number one. That is the foundation for the articles argument towards drafting Odunze with the 9th pick.

While the article makes a good point, Odunze is such an elite prospect, he would be a good weapon for the Bears to pick up regardless of who the QB turns out to be.

