Chicago Bears may be missing Roquan Smith and Jaylon Johnson for Sunday’s game.

The Chicago Bears’ two most experienced defensive players are both suffering from injuries. Roquan Smith injured his hip and Jaylon Johnson injured his quad. Smith and Johnson are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

According to ESPN, Smith’s backup when the Bears are in their nickel defense, Matt Adams, has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury he sustained during practice. Head Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears’ are “hopeful” that Smith will be able to play despite him missing all three days of practice.

If one or both linebackers are unable to play the Bears can turn to Jack Sanborn and Sterling Weatherford, undrafted free agents who the Bears claimed from Indianapolis before Week 1. Eberflus is quoted saying,

“We’re looking at all combinations because if you were to have two guys down, obviously in pro football, that’s always not good, we’re working through that right now but we’ll have all combinations up.”

Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. is likely to miss his third straight game because of a lingering hamstring injury he has been dealing with since the start of training camp. He is marked as doubtful for the Houston game.

With all the injuries the Bears currently have we’re looking for a miracle on Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

