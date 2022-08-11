Roquan Smith began his hold out today by officially missing his first practice since being removed from the PUP.

Roquan Smith is not at practice today for the Chicago Bears. Two days after making his trade demand and a day after being removed from the PUP list, Smith is not on the field according to multiple reports.

One day after being activated from the PUP list, Roquan Smith is not present with the Bears on the far practice fields at Halas Hall. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 11, 2022

Smith is now officially a hold out and will be at risk to being fined if he misses more than today’s practice. Smith made his intentions clear and the Bears have made their intentions clear as well. Now it’s a waiting game until the Bears sign him to an extension or complete a trade.

