Roquan Smith has been the center of attention recently following his request to be traded and his demand for a five-year $100 million extension deal. The 25-year-old currently does not have an agent, but someone has been calling teams on Smith’s behalf trying to initiate a trade, this creates two problems for Smith.

According to Pro Football Talk, there is a person calling NFL teams trying to get interest in a trade on Roquan Smith’s behalf.

Per a league source, a person purporting to represent Smith has been calling other teams in order to gauge potential trade interest.

The first problem being is that the person calling teams for him is not an NFLPA-certified agent and the second is the Chicago Bears have not given Roquan Smith permission to seek out trades. If another team instigates a trade with Smith’s “representative” or fails to notify the Bears of the illegal contract they could be penalized for tampering, it’s unclear if Smith would also be penalized or fined as well.

The Bears and Smith have been trying to negotiate an extension deal all off-season. He was recently removed from the PUP list on Wednesday, however, Smith did not participate Thursday and was seen sitting on the sidelines watching practice.

According to NBC Sports, Head Coach Eberflus said,

“the Bears are taking Smith’s contract hold-in “day-by-day,” and it will be up to general manger Ryan Poles and the front office to determine if they will fine Smith for refusing to practice. “

Smith is set to make $9.7 million this season, but he wants a contract that pays him $20 million per season, making him the highest-paid linebacker.

