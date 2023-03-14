The Los Angeles Chargers have granted permission to star running back Austin Ekeler to seek trade.

Another big time name in the NFL could be on the move as Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler has been granted permission by the team to find a trade partner for his services after contract negotiations fall through. As soon as news broke of a potential trade, one rumored destination could be the Chicago Bears.

Hearing there is legit buzz surrounding Eckeler and the #Bears. Definitely interest from Poles — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) March 14, 2023

While it may just be a rumor, it would be a major move for the Bears to try to acquire Austin Ekeler, after posting back to back seasons of 18 plus touchdowns. A pass catcher back that received votes for Offensive Player of the Year would be an upgrade in a position of question that the Chicago Bears currently have.

After letting David Montgomery test free agency, the Bears current starting running back is Khalil Herbert. Adding a dynamic player like Ekeler to compliment an already elite runner in quarterback Justin Fields could be a move that would make the Chicago Bears offense one of the most dangerous in the league.

Would Austin Ekeler be an upgrade for the #Bears at RB? Yes, and he'd give them another fun, electric weapon. But they have much bigger needs, and I have trouble giving up draft capital for an expensive RB who's 28 this year. I'd be surprised if Ryan Poles makes a move for him. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 14, 2023

Ekeler led all running backs with 126 targets last season, 67 more than the entire Bears backfield combined. Ekeler also contributed 13 rushing TDs and caught five more.

This is the kind of move that can make the offseason, if general manager Ryan Poles is able to pull off a trade of this caliber, the teams chances to make a big jump next season could become a reality.

Here’s how Bears fans reacted to the news:

Me if Ekeler comes to the Chicago Bears https://t.co/SYcjHtj135 pic.twitter.com/BuIHnnB5A9 — Balakay (@Balakay) March 14, 2023

If the Bears get Austin Ekeler I might have to drop out of school and live at the new stadium — David (@WeinoChi) March 14, 2023

With all due respect to Austin Ekeler, Chicago Bears isn’t gonna be a money grab for you. Just because we have the cap space doesn’t mean Poles is giving out crazy contracts, ask David Montgomery. — TonyThePodBoss (@TonythePodBoss) March 14, 2023

The Austin Ekeler to the #Bears rumors are very intriguing. He is a terrific weapon out of the backfield, but giving up draft capital and big money to a 28 year old RB would’ve be first on my priority list. Especially with all the holes this roster has. — Jaquan Brisker Burner (@DaBearz78) March 14, 2023

Bears fans can’t be serious when they say they rather have David Montgomery over Austin Ekeler please put your bias aside for a second — Andrew (@Gucci_Gotch) March 14, 2023

The only way I'm gonna be okay with the Bears not resigning David Montgomery is if we get Austin Ekeler — Rhys Deiter (@PoliSciRhys) March 14, 2023

Me if the bears somehow get austin fucking ekeler pic.twitter.com/hmSWTIK46k — LimeVolcano 💚💛🧀🌋 (@VolcanicPackers) March 14, 2023

If Austin Ekeler is a Bear by next week I’ll buy his new Jersey to someone who likes this tweet. I fucking know it’s going to happen. I’m certain. — WyattzWorld (@WyattzWorId) March 13, 2023

The Austin Ekeler trade rumor has been out for day and there isn’t a single edit of him in a #Bears jersey?! … some fan base… 😒 — 𝙻𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 – 𝙾𝙵𝙵𝚂𝚉𝙽 𝙼𝙾𝙳𝙴 (@BestHumanTalent) March 14, 2023

