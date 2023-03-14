Trending
Austin Ekeler Twitter trade rumor excites Chicago Bears fans

Austin Ekeler
The Los Angeles Chargers have granted permission to star running back Austin Ekeler to seek trade.

Another big time name in the NFL could be on the move as Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler has been granted permission by the team to find a trade partner for his services after contract negotiations fall through. As soon as news broke of a potential trade, one rumored destination could be the Chicago Bears.

While it may just be a rumor, it would be a major move for the Bears to try to acquire Austin Ekeler, after posting back to back seasons of 18 plus touchdowns. A pass catcher back that received votes for Offensive Player of the Year would be an upgrade in a position of question that the Chicago Bears currently have.

After letting David Montgomery test free agency, the Bears current starting running back is Khalil Herbert. Adding a dynamic player like Ekeler to compliment an already elite runner in quarterback Justin Fields could be a move that would make the Chicago Bears offense one of the most dangerous in the league.

Ekeler led all running backs with 126 targets last season, 67 more than the entire Bears backfield combined. Ekeler also contributed 13 rushing TDs and caught five more.

This is the kind of move that can make the offseason, if general manager Ryan Poles is able to pull off a trade of this caliber, the teams chances to make a big jump next season could become a reality.

