Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has his reasons for not pursuing star left tackle Orlando Brown

Entering free agency, the Chicago Bears had a bunch of needs on the roster. With the most cap space in the NFL, many expected the Bears to be big spenders, especially in the trenches.

But so far through four days, the Bears have signed defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and right guard Nate Davis. With Orlando Brown Jr. on the market before signing a very team-friendly deal with Cincinnati, the Bears had the chance to add a stud left tackle.

They ended up passing, much to the distraught of Bears fans. And now on Thursday, we know exactly why.

General Manager Ryan Poles was asked about Orlando Brown Jr. and why the team didn’t pursue him. His answer? Scheme.

“Yeah I’m not going to get into the specific player, but the scheme match is a big deal there,” Poles said while meeting the media on Thursday.

In his presser, Poles continued to hammer home the point that the Bears were trusting their plan in free agency and would stick by that. They want players that fit the scheme, are young, athletic and explosive.

While Brown may fit some of those traits and is a premier left tackle, Poles stuck to his guns. Now, whether that pays off for the Chicago Bears or not is still to be seen.

