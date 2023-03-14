Adam Schefter Links Orlando Brown Jr. To Bears In New Report

Adam Schefter thinks Orlando Brown Jr. to the Bears “makes sense”

The Chicago Bears had a much more mild day of negotiations for free agency by Tuesday afternoon than they did on Monday. The Bears agreed to four deals Monday with free agents they can sign on Wednesday. The Bears have yet to spend their enormous pile of cash on an elite free agent. On Tuesday, Adam Schefter with ESPN linked a top free agent to the Bears.

Schefter was on NFL Live talking about Brown’s contract negotiations. He named the Bears as a team that would make sense for Brown to land after general manager Ryan Poles missed out on right tackle Mike McGlinchey Monday. McGlinchey went to the Denver Broncos.

Adam Schefter reported that one of the hold-ups in negotiations with NFL teams and Brown is Brown’s position title. Schefter said teams around the NFL view him as a right tackle, and Brown wants to be paid as a left tackle. Left tackles get paid a higher salary because they protect a right-handed quarterbacks blindside. You can watch the clip below:

The Bears and other teams still have plenty of time to work out a deal for Brown. No team can officially sign an unrestricted free agent until Wednesday. Head coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears plan to get more names signed this week.

By the way, Brown played his 1,131 snaps in the 2002 regular season at left tackle for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. He deserves to be paid as a left tackle, as Brown has played that spot the previous two seasons.

