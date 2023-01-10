Ryan Poles has big decisions upcoming

General manager Ryan Poles will have big decisions coming up in the next few months. He’ll have the league’s largest chest of cap space cash to spend in free agency. The Chicago Bears, who had the NFL’s worst record, will go into the 2023 offseason with the number one pick in the 2023 draft.

Poles held a press conference with the media Tuesday morning. He talked about quarterback Justin Fields’ progress this season. Poles said Fields needed to progress as a passer but that he’d be the Bears’ quarterback next season. However, Poles opened the door for the possibility the Bears could draft a quarterback.

According to Adam Jahns with The Athletic, Poles said he’d have to be “blown away” to take a quarterback with the number one pick:

When asked, Bears GM Ryan Poles said he plans on QB Justin Fields being the team’s starter next season. He said that he has to be “absolutely blown away” to take a QB at No. 1. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) January 10, 2023

You’d have to be blown away by any quarterback to take them with the number one pick. But that happens almost every year. The statement by Poles doesn’t really mean much as a defense of Fields. However, it’s still doubtful that Poles would draft a quarterback after the way Fields played this year. The Bears have too many holes to take a quarterback in the first round.

