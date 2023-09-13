Seth Jones would be happy to be Chicago’s next team captain, after Toews departure

The Chicago Blackhawks currently do not have a team captain. Seth Jones says getting to be the next Blackhawks captain would be ‘pretty special’.

The Blackhawks defenseman was an alternate captain last season. He wants to take the next step and don the captain’s patch. At the NHL North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday, Jones made his desire clear to the media.

“I’ve always wanted to be a captain,” Jones said at the NHL North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday. “I’ve learned from some great leaders — Shea Weber, Nick Foligno, Jonathan Toews — I mean, I played with some of the greatest captains that we’ve seen. It would be pretty special.”

Jonathan Toews was previously the Chicago team captain from July 18, 2008, to April 13 of this year.

Jones says he is ready for a primary leadership role and his experience with his former team captains has prepared him to take this next step.

Seth Jones is entering his third season with the Blackhawks, who acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets on July 23, 2021. He signed an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) with Chicago 5 days after his acquisition.

Jones recorded 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 72 games last season with Chicago.

Jones has big skates to fill after the departure of Toews. The 28 year-old defenseman has already shown he has leadership skills. And he is willing to take on the responsibilities that come with being the Blackhawks team captain.

While he has expressed his desire to become the next captain in a long line of iconic Blackhawks, Jones is still focusing on being the best he can be.

“I understand where the organization is at,” Jones said. “I’m focused on going and just playing my game and leading whether I have a C, an A or nothing on my jersey. I don’t think that should change.”

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE