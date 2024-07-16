Shota Imanaga Reveals Hitters He Most Wants to Face in the 2024 All-Star Game

Shota Imanaga became a Chicago Cubs fan favorite when he was introduced as an All-Star at Wrigley Field. His smile was the answer to the chants of “Go Cubs, Go” that echoed throughout his press conference.

His performance on the mound earned him a spot in the All-Star Game. Through 17 starts, he had an 8-2 record and a 2.97 ERA, with 98 strikeouts and only 16 walks. He was named NL Rookie of the Month in April and set a record with a 0.84 ERA in his first nine starts.

Imanaga’s talent has led a productive pitching rotation for the Cubs. This week, he’s looking forward to facing players he doesn’t normally play during the season.

Shota Imanaga is excited about the prospect of facing the likes of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, as the All-Star Game gives him an opportunity he doesn’t get on a regular basis. He recognizes their greatness and wants to compare his own performance to theirs in order to learn and improve.

“Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, those are players that I won’t have the opportunity to face in the regular season,” Imanaga said. “They’re incredible players, so I’m going to see how my game compares to theirs and learn from that.”

Judge currently leads MLB with 34 home runs and 85 RBIs on the season, and is known for being one of the best hitters in the majors over the past decade. Shota Imanaga is looking forward to the opportunity to face him at the plate and keep his mental focus.

“As for Judge, the most important thing is to realize that we’re on the same field,” Shota Imanaga said. “We’re on the same field. So you have to treat him like any other player. And I think keeping that mentality is important.”

Shota Imanaga on the All-Star Game: “It’s a great honor”

Shota Imanaga understands the importance of treating Judge like any other player, despite his impressive record. He knows that maintaining that mentality is key to his success. However, he is also aware that facing Judge could be a difficult test, as he was named the American League Most Valuable Player in 2022.

Despite the difficulties that may lie ahead, Shota Imanaga is confident that he has the support of his teammates in the Cubs‘ locker room. Even after a rough outing, his teammates reach out to compliment him on the positive aspects of his game and boost his confidence. The gesture means a lot to Imanaga.

The 30-year-old left-hander averaged a 3.18 ERA in eight seasons with the Yokohama Bay Stars of the Japanese Professional Baseball League (NPB). During that time, he accumulated 64 wins and 50 losses to go along with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Back then, Shota Imanaga was modest when asked what being an MLB All-Star would mean to him.

“I will answer that question when I am officially named to the All-Star Game,” Imanaga said last July 3, downplaying the idea.

On Monday, Imanaga finally got a chance to answer that question. He said:

“It was like a dream to see the guys, the young guys that are coming up and making the All-Star team, as well as the veterans that have been in the league a long time and are here today,” Imanaga told FOX 32 through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “The fact that I’m one of them is a great honor.”

The rookie pitcher became the first Japanese-born player to be selected to the All-Star Game since Kosuke Fukudome, also of the Cubs. FOX 32’s Tina Nguyen interviewed Imanaga in Arlington, Texas, where the All-Star Game is being played.

