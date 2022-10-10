Should the Chicago Bears inquire about wide receiver D.J. Moore?

The Carolina Panthers made the decision to fire head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, following a 1-4 start to the season. With the move, it signals a move that the team is looking more towards the future and a rebuild in Carolina.

And the Panthers have some intriguing pieces.

A new report on Monday from Jay Glazer suggests that teams will now be calling the Panthers for players and one hot name will be wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Teams will now be calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 10, 2022

The Bears have plenty of room in their budget to take on a player like D.J. Moore even with his cap hit of $6.1M. The other teams that are in competition with the Bears for the wide receiver would be the Patriots and Giants.

I'm not sure if the Panthers would trade DJ Moore. But there are some teams the are WR needy, that have the cap space for this year and next year when DJ Moore's cap hit goes to over 20+ Million a year. Those teams are the Bears, Patriots AND the 4-1 Giants — Jet Set Dynasty Football (@JetSetDynasty) October 10, 2022

Can the Bears afford D.J. Moore?

In his current contract situation with the Panthers, according to Spotrac, he will earn a base salary of $1,035,000, a signing bonus of $19.5M and a workout bonus of $200,000, a cap hit of $6.1M as previously mentioned, and a dead cap value of $41,810,000. In 2023, the Panthers would have to eat about $15M in a trade, which makes things difficult for them to move him.

Moore is a proven receiver that has gone over 1,000 yards in the past three seasons. He’d be a legit WR1 with Chicago to pair along with Darnell Mooney. More importantly, it gives Justin Fields a young weapon on offense to build for the future.

Moore is a player to keep an eye on moving forward in terms of trade talks but we have to understand it is a bit of a different situation with the money.

