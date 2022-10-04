Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday.

During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season.

While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn made some comments that did not sit right with fans. Hahn had some condescending words for fans that made him sound unlikeable and full of himself.

“Two years ago our baseball operations department was getting nods for executive of the year. A year ago we won the division by whatever, 11 or 12 games and this year we were picked for being in the World Series and now we’re being asked if we should be in our jobs.” “If it ever got to the point where I felt like I wasn’t the right person in my role, I’d step aside, and I’m lucky enough, again, to have the support [from Reinsdorf].”

As you would expect, many Sox fans voiced their displeasure about Hahn’s comments almost immediately.

Rick Hahn is on one today, folks. Legitimately trying to be unlikeable. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) October 3, 2022

Rick Hahn is a confusing human. He’s made some decent trades, also some bad ones, and ultimately, the end results just aren’t there. But go off, my dude. Act like you’re bothered people have the audacity to question your employment. Lol. https://t.co/3iN8FwBxxJ — Future Moncada (@FutureMoncada) October 3, 2022

Hahn also spoke about the White Sox off-season plans Which did not sound much different from previous years. The process for hiring a new manager sounded identical to the one used in 2020, and the front office does not seem keen to spend big in free agency either.

Hahn says he will be leading the Sox' managerial search but that it will be a collaborative process with Jerry Reinsdorf and Kenny Williams, plus a few other front office higher-ups and maybe even some player input. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) October 3, 2022

Trade market may be more fruitful path than free agency in coming months, Hahn said. "We're not going to be able to just throw money at the problem." — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) October 3, 2022

Although many Sox fans are happy to be getting a new manager next year, it seems like most of the front office frustrations that fans have will still be there. White Sox management will have some major decisions to make this off-season, so we’ll just have to see if Rick Hahn can make the correct ones.

