Tajae Sharpe is a seven year veteran in the NFL and has stepped up with injuries at the wide receiver position. He made a big catch that could be key to making the Bears roster.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Tajae Sharpe made a fantastic one-handed catch from Justin Fields on a key third down play late in the first quarter against the Chiefs.

Justin Fields pinpointed the pass along the sidelines and Tajae Sharpe made the terrific effort to haul it in. pic.twitter.com/uA0PxWKUJg — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 13, 2022

Sharpe has been in a dog fight in the wide receiver competition and has been talked about this week in practice as a player to watch. He didn’t disappoint with this catch. Sharpe is a seven-year veteran that has bounced around the league and thus far has taken advantage of his chance in Chicago.

With plays like this he could wind up making the 53-man roster. We’ll see how his day develops as well as the rest of his preseason games. But for now these are the key plays needed to make the roster.

