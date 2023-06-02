Ted Lasso Character Was Inspired By Chicago Bears Legend

Ted Lasso looks inspired by former Bears coach Mike Ditka

Many millions of fans adore the Apple TV+ program that has won an Emmy award 11 times. Jason Sudeikis plays the title role in the movie, a former college football coach who is hired to lead a soccer team in the UK. The team owner wants him to fail so that the club that her ex-husband founded can be destroyed. But Lasso’s unconventional style of leadership, which is built on optimism and self-belief, turns out to be surprisingly effective. The experience is pleasant and has earned Sudeikis a lot of well-deserved acclaim.

The hosts of the well-known Hot One series, First We Feast on YouTube, had the opportunity to question him as they ate hot wings. Several persons whom Sudeikis personally knew as a child served as the idea for the character Ted Lasso. It was a little more difficult to nail down Lasso’s appearance, though. Finally, a well-known head coach found what he was looking for “The look was kind of inspired by Mike Ditka,” Sudeikis said on “Hot Ones.” “You know, the shades, the short polyester shorts, and the mustache were very much Ditka.”

Introducing Jason Sudeikis to a hometown legend (Da Bomb) on an all new episode of Hot Ones https://t.co/GuSRFVLJ6V pic.twitter.com/CvPRL4EdsF — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) May 25, 2023

Since the Bears made their way into the spotlight in 1985, Ditka’s appearance has become recognizable throughout the world, but his gruff temperament differs greatly from Lasso’s portrayal. Ditka was a rude coach who gained notoriety for actions such as flipping the bird at photographers. Lasso is never negative and seldom ever hostile. In the media, Ditka has long been mocked, imitated, and idealized. Ted Lasso can now be added to the list of cultural things that were influenced by him.

