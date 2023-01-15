The Tennessee Titans need an offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans are requesting to interview a former Chicago Bears head coach for their offensive coordinator position. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing after the season. Downing had continued to coach the rest of the season after being involved in a DUI arrest following the Titans’ victory over the Green Bay Packers earlier in the season. The Titans’ late-season collapse in the AFC South divisional race created the perfect scapegoat situation for the team to move on from Downing.

According to a report by Pro Football Talk, the Titans are requesting to interview with former Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

Nagy is currently a quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. Before destroying the Bears’ offense with predictable playcalling (Cordarrelle Patterson runs still haunt me) during his four years in Chicago, Nagy was the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While with the Chiefs allegedly went behind his head coach’s back to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers during his pre-draft interview. If Nagy lands the job with the Tennessee Titans, it would be the second NFL stint he’d be in charge of an offense without Andy Reid doing the heavy lifting.

