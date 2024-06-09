Chicago Bears offensive guard Teven Jenkins has shown he can play at a high level, but he hasn’t been able to remain healthy for a full season since being drafted in the second round. As Jenkins heads into the final year of his contract is he in danger of being not being brought back?

With news this week that Teven Jenkins has communicated to the Chicago Bears that he would like to sign an extension and that his efforts have been completely rebuffed it seems clear that he will not remain in Chicago.

Teven Jenkins has been the most consistent offensive lineman since he was drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s consistently played well, and his nasty blocking has set the tone for the rest of the offensive line. He’s quietly been the best even though he’s been injury prone in each one of his seasons.

#Bears LG Teven Jenkins among all guards in 2023: • 72.6 PFF grade (15th)

• 85.7 zone-run grade (5th)

• 71.7 total run grade (14th)

• 11 hurries (T-2nd fewest for OGs with 11+ starts)

• 17 pressures (T-3rd fewest) All while switching positions midseason. He's legit. pic.twitter.com/wVW5nWiEM9 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) June 7, 2024

His injury history is well known and it’s prevented him for achieving the level of play expected of him. That injury history may be ultimately leads him to not be brought back in free agency. Jenkins however deserves an extension because he is on the field consistently for OTAs and training camp whereas Nate Davis continues to miss all of the aspects of the off-season workouts.

When Ryan Poles arrive his consistent mantra was that he wanted players who loved ball who were excited for practice. Jenkins has consistently shown that whereas Davis has a long history in Tennessee and Chicago of not of not being on the field.

What will it take for Teven Jenkins to earn a well-deserved contract extension? It seems that he’ll have to play like one of the best five offensive guards in the NFL earning a Pro Bowl nod for his play if not outright All-Pro recognition.

Teven Jenkins using a 'jump hook' technique to secure the reach frontside & bringing out Earl Gray to finish before making a heads up play to take a hit off Fields on the TD pass. pic.twitter.com/YPem0whCdJ — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 21, 2023

It’s safe to wonder has shown inconsistency with players who actually do what he wants them to do.

So what is most likely to happen with Teven Jenkins? The likely outcome is Jenkins will be replaced by Ryan Bates. It’s not hard to imagine Coleman Shelton being the starting center this year, with Bates as a backup swing offensive lineman at offensive tackle, and offensive guard with his future eventually being at left guard.

Poles has had a man crush on Bates for quite some time, he tried to sign him in free agency and then traded a fifth-round pick for him two years later. Now with Bates here, and with his versatility it’s not hard to see that the writing is on the wall for Jenkins. The likelihood that he’ll be here in Chicago beyond the 2024 season is slim.

It’s a complete slap in the face to Teven Jenkins because when healthy he has been the epitome of what Poles has wanted from his offensive linemen. He plays hard, he plays with a chip on his shoulder and is one of the most physically dominant offensive guards in the NFL.

Now the question becomes will Jenkins even want to remain with the Chicago Bears with everything that he’s doing right? He’s not being rewarded for the type of player that Poles wants and one could argue he’s being completely undermined in the process.

While Poles has done a good job of bringing the Chicago Bears along and improving the roster over the past three off-seasons, he shouldn’t be so callously arrogant with Jenkins as he was when he arrived in Chicago. Jenkins was supposed to be the starting left tackle, and then the starting right tackle and then he was moved to right guard and finally to left guard. All the while he never once complained about not being able to settle into a position the long term. Instead, he went and performed at a high level regardless of position.

Now it wouldn’t come as a shock to see Teven Jenkins leave the Chicago Bears, catch on with a team that appreciates what he’s done and then develop into an even better and healthier player that dominates for years to come. Poles must avoid creating a chemistry problem along the offensive line by letting Teven Jenkins leave.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE