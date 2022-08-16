Teven Jenkins has had a long road to the first team

The Chicago Bears had Teven Jenkins taking reps at right guard with the first team. He replaces Michael Schofield who had a less than stellar performance during Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs where he gave up a sack.

Jenkins recently has been exploring the offensive guard position for the Bears during recent practices. He had been playing offensive tackle for the Bears since he was drafted last year. Monday, Jenkins was seen with the second and third units. That changed Tuesday.

#Bears have quickly worked Teven Jenkins into a situation where he'll likely play RG Thursday night in Seattle. He was with the first-team today in practice. Larry Borom was first-team RT. Good opportunity for both of them against the Seahawks. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 16, 2022

Teven Jenkins now appears to be winning over the coaching staff

During OTAs, Jenkins was moved from left to right tackle, which seemed to open up a lot of speculation about his favorability with the new staff. That was especially the case when he was removed from the first team.

Near the start of training camp, rumors emerged that there was a riff between Jenkins and the Bears coaching staff. The rumors compounded until Jenkins was back to practice from an undisclosed injury. Now that he’s back on the practice field, it appears he’s won over the coaches at the guard position.

“We’re excited to see where this goes forward.” — Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Teven Jenkins playing right guard. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 16, 2022

#Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Teven Jenkins "is doing a good job" with his reps at right guard. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 16, 2022

Luke Getsy on trying Teven Jenkins at right guard: "The guards get stressed mentally more than the tackles in this system…that's the strength of his game…we want to try that and see what that looks like." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 15, 2022

This is great news for the Bears. Jenkins is a better option than Schofield it appears at this point as he still has room to grow with the team during his rookie contract. If Jenkins can learn how to be a great guard, the Bears will have an asset they’ve been missing the past few years.

It shouldn’t matter if Jenkins plays at tackle or guard. If he can earn a starting spot and can become an effective and efficient starter then he was worth the trade-up to get him in the second round.

