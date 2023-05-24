Teven Jenkins came into his own during the 2022 NFL season and is primed to become of one of the best offensive guards in the NFL, if he isn’t already.

After moving from offensive tackle to right guard second-year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins became the third highest graded guard in the NFL according to ProFootballFocus.

…while Jenkins, despite nagging injuries, was the third-highest-graded guard in the NFL….Jenkins, however, graded out to an excellent 80.7 in 2022 at right guard for the Bears.

Talk about an underrated performance by the second-year player. Jenkins’ key issue heading into the 2023 season won’t be his play but rather whether or not he can stay healthy as he shifts to left guard.

Did you know? In 2022 RUN BLOCKING per PFF: Offensive Line

🔸#Bears ranked 5 of 32 teams Tackles

🔸 BRAXTON JONES ranked 14 of 137 Guards

🔸 TEVEN JENKINS ranked 5 of 140

🔸 CODY WHITEHAIR & LUCAS PATRICK both ranked in Top 50

🔸 NATE DAVIS ranked 17 of 140 in Titans OL

⬇️ https://t.co/6HebAActye pic.twitter.com/h0rn3FGt1f — Kirsten Tanis (@kct2020) May 17, 2023

Teven Jenkins was at practice yesterday whereas newly signed offensive guard Nate Davis was not at practice. Davis’ absence immediately calls Ryan Poles character evaluation of players into question. Poles has emphasized bringing in players who love the game who are happy and excited to be at practice. We’ll see if Davis returns to practice soon.

As of now Jenkins looks like he could be primed for a Pro Bowl caliber season where he sets himself up for a long term contract extension with the Bears. Teven Jenkins is eligible for an extension after the 2023 season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE